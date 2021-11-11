McCloud River, Shasta County, North California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The McCloud River is in far Northern California near Mount Shasta. There are a series of falls I was photographing when I happened to see these gorgeous beams shining through the trees behind where I was shooting.

Sunbeams are often present a comforting scene. Perhaps thoughts of a deity or some other spiritual, deep sense of being arises. Almost universally peaceful, at times they can portray tragedy.

Sadly, this is the case here. These beautiful rays are able to be seen because of one of the many huge wildfires California has seen over the last few years. This one was near Redding, which is south of the river but as many across the region and country know, smoke travels.

