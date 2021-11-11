Latourell Falls, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Autumn in the PNW is a special time of year and there are many fantastic locations to photograph the amazing show that Mother Nature puts on. I had made several trips to photograph around Oregon and SW Washington, happy with my results, yet still looking for the "wow" image from this years show of color.

Over a couple of weeks I watched how the color progressed, hoping to go out right at peak color, as this year was shaping up to be much better than previous years. Towards the end of October, the color had peaked in town and I knew from experience that it was just about peak out in the forests, so I started then looking for a good weather window to make the short trip to the Columbia River Gorge.

One particular weekday, I checked the weather and saw that it was overcast with no rain forecast in the morning, though a strong storm moving in later in the day. I needed overcast conditions to photograph the waterfalls properly, needing diffuse lighting as the scenes can become very high contrast in brighter sunlight. And, with a strong storm moving in, I knew it would knock much of the color from the trees, so I dropped all of my plans for the day and grabbed my camera gear and headed to the Gorge.

I drove the 40 minutes from my home to the start of the Gorge. The best way to visit the waterfalls along the Gorge is to travel the Historic Columbia River highway which runs right past many of the most famous falls. I accessed the highway from the freeway and enjoyed a nice foggy sunrise looking over the Gorge. After that, I drove a short distance to my first stop at Latourell Falls, seen here.

Latourell Falls drops 249' in to a columnar basalt amphitheater and is one of the most picturesque waterfalls in the Gorge. A light rain started falling as I got out of my truck, which was perfect for what I envisioned. Armed with my tripod and a circular polarizer (a must have when photographing the wet foliage) I took the short walk up to the falls viewpoint before descending to the base of the falls. This area can become quite congested with sightseers, so I often head out as early as possible in order to beat the rush and make it back home before it becomes too crowded. But on this day, there were already lots of "leaf peepers" out and about, even some down in the splash pool at the base of the falls.

For this shot, I set up my tripod with the best angle to minimize the trees growing outward in to the scene, which left me most of the falls clear as well as a great view of the yellow lichen growing on the wall. I set my polarizer to cut as much glare as possible and then experimented with different shutter speeds. Recent rains had swelled the creeks feeding the falls, so the water was moving fast and strong on this day. I shot various frames with shutter speeds ranging from 1.5 seconds to 4.3 seconds. I had to contend with a slight breeze that would come up now and again and move the leaves, so I timed my shots to coincide with a drop in the winds which allowed me to capture this scene in one frame.

There is just one good composition at this location so after capturing this shot, I headed down the trail to the base of the falls where I spent the next hour photographing the waterfall, creek, foliage and trails. It was getting quite wet down there from the spray of the falls and the rain, so I headed back to the truck to dry for a bit before moving on to the next waterfall.

All in all, it was a magnificent day in the Gorge, right at peak color for this area! I timed the conditions and the weather just perfectly to capture the kinds of shots that really speak "autumn" to me.

