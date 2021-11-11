Lake Jolanda, Leavenworth, Washington, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

October is a great month for fall colors especially in Leavenworth, Washington. The weather looked great so I packed up all my camera gear and made the 2 hour trip to the Bavarian town. Fall colors were at their peak in the town of Leavenworth and in the surrounding area. I decided to head west into the Tumwater Canyon where the Wenatchee river flows. One of the areas on the Wenatchee River where the light was just right was a reservoir called Lake Jolanda. The golden trees were being reflected onto the water and it looked like a watercolor to me. I went to the far end of the river and used my 70-200 lens to capture this image.

