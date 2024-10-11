Stawa Mlyny Lighthouse, Swinoujscie, Poland

This photo was taken on a very windy morning in the town of Swinoujscie on the Polish Baltic Sea coast.

The lighthouse in the photo is called Stawa Mlyny. It was built between 1873 and 1874, and its appearance resembles a windmill. The lighthouse stands at the end of a long stone pier that leads deep into the sea. A long exposure lasting approximately nine minutes creates the effect of a softly blurred sky and a smooth, calm sea surface. Dramatic clouds contrast with the white walls of the lighthouse, and the colour transitions in the sky give the whole scene a unique atmosphere. The photo perfectly captures the dramatic atmosphere of this morning.

This iconic lighthouse is not only a navigational point for ships, but its unique architecture and beautiful location also make it an important feature of the local landscape and a popular spot for tourists and photographers.

The Stawa Mlyny Lighthouse is easily accessible, and there is a paid parking lot near the beach where the lighthouse is located.