The last traces of sunlight bleed into the sky, casting a soft golden glow. The sun has just set, leaving behind a warm, amber horizon.

The intentional camera movement adds a sense of dreamlike motion. The lagoon evokes to me a sense of nostalgia and homesickness. The scene feels like a living poem, a place of tranquil beauty that has inspired countless poets and writers. Lord Byron, one of the greatest romantic poets, was famously captivated by the ethereal charm of this town, which he called his second home.