Mono Lake, California, USA

Picture Story

This image was made on the western shore of Mono Lake, California just prior to sunrise. Mono Lake is a large, shallow, saline lake 13 miles long and 8 miles wide, and over one million years old. The lake level has fallen over the past 50 years and numerous tufa formations are now exposed. Calm winds that morning made for a beautiful sunrise reflection on the lake surface. Mono Lake is easily accessible from several small roads and can be photographed any time of year with reliable results.

