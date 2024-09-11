White Pocket, Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona, USA

This is an area of contorted Navaho sandstone from the Jurassic era located in the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument of Arizona. The area is an unusual world of wavy and curved fantasy shapes. To emphasize the curves, this photo was processed in black and white.

I was there for a day in early December. I will return again when I become proficient at drone photography. This area was covered in shifting sand dunes about 190 million years ago, and the swirls and curves are the result of "soft sediment deformation."

Soft sediment deformation occurs when separated layers of sediment are folded and sheared by earthquakes, changes in groundwater and gravitational forces.

Go with a guide who knows the area, as getting there is an adventure in itself.

