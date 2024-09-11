Tree Skeletons And Land Curves, Central Montana, USA

A haze from far-off wildfires combines with the fading light of an August sunset in central Montana to cast a pleasant pink and orange glow over the lake and surrounding mountains. The skeletons of thousands of trees burned several seasons ago show these hills know the fiery toll a dry Montana summer can take. Yet the green undergrowth shows the forest’s resilience even as the air is permeated with the smell of distant trees set ablaze.

The stripped forest canopy also reveals the rolling and folding geologic features common to the area and throughout the Rocky Mountain front. Their gentle curves invite exploration and offer shelter and safety to local flora and fauna, concealing the violent and powerful forces that created them and caused their uplift.

