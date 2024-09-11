Geyser El Tatio, San Pedro de Atacama, Bolivia

El Tatio: Nature's Morning Spectacle at 4,200 Meters. El Tatio, located on the border between Bolivia and Chile, is one of the world's most striking geyser fields, perched at an elevation of 4,200 meters in the Andes Mountains. To witness the awe-inspiring geothermal activity there, it is essential to rise early—around 04:00 – as the geysers are most active in the cold morning hours, just before sunrise.

As the first light touches the landscape, columns of steam rise dramatically into the crisp air, creating an otherworldly scene. The combination of boiling water shooting from the Earth and the freezing temperatures forms dense steam clouds that swirl and dance in the stillness of dawn. The contrast between the intense geothermal heat and the surrounding cold makes this spectacle even more striking. With the sun slowly illuminating the Andes, the geysers release thick plumes that seem to paint the sky in shades of white and grey.

El Tatio is not only a visual wonder but also a testament to the powerful forces beneath the Earth's crust. It is the largest geyser field in the Southern Hemisphere and the third largest in the world, making it a must-see for nature enthusiasts and adventurers alike. The combination of surreal beauty and raw power at El Tatio offers an unforgettable experience of nature at its most dramatic.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now