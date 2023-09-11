Sassotetto, Macerata, Italy

There is this small baita 30km from where I live, in the Italian Sibillini Mountains, and it is one of the few places where you can see the stars pretty well, so one night, I decided to go up there and do this star trail picture. It is called "La casetta di Lucio" if I remember well (Lucio's cabin).

At first, the sky was clear, but suddenly, some clouds showed up, and they began to cover the stars, so I ended up using fewer pictures to build the star trail than the ones I shot.

Even if I had to use fewer pictures, I'm still pretty satisfied with the result.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now