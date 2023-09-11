Sassotetto, Macerata, Italy

There is this small baita 30km from where I live, in the Italian Sibillini Mountains, and it is one of the few places where you can see the stars pretty well, so one night, I decided to go up there and do this star trail picture. It is called "La casetta di Lucio" if I remember well (Lucio's cabin).
At first, the sky was clear, but suddenly, some clouds showed up, and they began to cover the stars, so I ended up using fewer pictures to build the star trail than the ones I shot.
Even if I had to use fewer pictures, I'm still pretty satisfied with the result.
