    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Sassotetto, Macerata, Italy
    By Simone Regini

    There is this small baita 30km from where I live, in the Italian Sibillini Mountains, and it is one of the few places where you can see the stars pretty well, so one night, I decided to go up there and do this star trail picture. It is called "La casetta di Lucio" if I remember well (Lucio's cabin).

    At first, the sky was clear, but suddenly, some clouds showed up, and they began to cover the stars, so I ended up using fewer pictures to build the star trail than the ones I shot.

    Even if I had to use fewer pictures, I'm still pretty satisfied with the result.

    Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®