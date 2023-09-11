Malibu, California, USA

Graced in the fading blue hour essence of a sliver and rose-colored sunrise sky, the sun emerges from the coastal cloud cover, as the eye of our maker reflects off the satin gloss of a calm morning tide, her rays extended from an endless horizon from which to touch the silver sea.

The sky's transition from cold, steely blue to a warming golden tone is a fleeting moment. Sometimes, you catch it, and other times it's elusive. This visual transition that photographers thirst to capture is not a short exposure moment but one that requires the nuances of time to capture the light as it transforms. On this pristine California morning, alone with my thoughts, ready to witness a new day's beginning, all of nature's elements aligned, gracing my lens with four magical minutes of exposure, capturing the evolution of Leo Carrillo's Platinum Rising.

Marshal

