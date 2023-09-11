Dettifoss Waterfall, Vatnajokull National Park, Iceland

This shot was taken on a 10-day Photo Shoot in North and North East Iceland. Dettifoss is often considered the most powerful waterfall by volume of water in Europe. However, this is disputed because the Rhine Falls in Switzerland can have more flow volume in Summer. No matter because Dettifoss is extremely impressive and very loud, and it appears you can 'feel' the vibrations of the waterfall through the ground.

This viewpoint is from the West Bank. I wanted to include the interesting tooth-shaped rock in the picture, which also helped form a lead in line to the waterfall. East Bank offers different possibilities. If you have the time, it is worth trying both. You can also visit Selfoss, another great waterfall, which is around a 1 km hike along the river from Dettifoss. This location is not recommended for Winter Shooting as the roads may be closed during this season.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now