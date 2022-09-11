    Search
    Near Foster Ave Beach, Chicago, IL, USA

    By James Brady

    One of my favorite places to shoot long exposure photography in Chicago is near Foster Ave Beach on the north side of the city. The area here along the lake has just enough cool old pier ruins and small light houses to fit for a perfect foreground against the backdrop of Lake Michigan. A little secret, the best time to shoot lake Michigan from the Illinois side is sunset shooting east. I know it may seem counterintuitive but the sky colors over the lake can be just amazing at sunset. For this particular shot, the lake conditions were just wavy enough to give the foreground just enough mist.

