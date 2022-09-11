Gunnamatta Beach, Fingal, Victoria, Australia

This image was taken after sunset using a technique called Intentional Camera Movement ( ICM).

This technique involves moving the camera as you press the shutter, creating a dreamy, atmospheric look to the image.

On this particular occasion I traveled to a well known surf beach called Gunnamatta. I sat and watched the waves for sometime to get a sense of their pattern and movement and waited for the light to be soft and diffused. Once the time was right I started my "dance" with the ocean. Panning, tilting and swaying with the waves.

I love this style of image capture as I feel like I am a part of the ocean, breathing in time with its energy and trying to capture the essence of it. I love that the results are never the same twice and you never really know what you are going to get.

