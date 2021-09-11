Upper Terraces, Yellowstone NP, Wyoming, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Yellowstone National Park is a premier destination for observing wildlife and is often called the Serengeti of North America. For reasons I can’t fathom, it is not as popular a destination for landscape photographers. In my experience, the thermal features greatly eclipse those of other places around the world not only in number but in diversity of types, size and color.

At the north end of the park are the Mammoth Hot Springs. The travertine terraces are elaborate and colorful. I especially like the Upper Terraces as they allow the placement of mountains in the background and are good sunrise and sunset spots. On this trip, I spent two days here. On the first day, a large number of photographers were there at sunrise, jockeying for positions on the boardwalk. That night, the weather report said a storm front was arriving overnight or early in the morning. I remember thinking that tomorrow would either be a dud or something special. As it turns out, it was indeed special. And surprisingly only one other photographer arrived to share the Upper Terraces with me, and he was working another section when dawn broke. The storm arrived just as dawn was breaking, producing a fiery red first light that quickly changed to ominous grey storm clouds. It was gone as quickly as it arrived. Late risers never saw it.

I wanted to capture the trailing edge of the storm. To do this and still include most of the storm clouds, I chose to make a two frame panorama. No additional processing other than adjusting the white balance was applied.

