Happisburgh, Norfolk, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Taken at sunrise on Happisburgh Beach, North Norfolk, UK. I had planned a weekend photography trip to Norfolk and this location was the in my head the main event. The tide times were perfect for the surf to be on the cusp of the old sea defences that pepper a small stretch of the coast.

The sun was also set to appear right behind these foreground elements. All we needed was good weather. Driving down the coastal road an hour before sunrise the excitement built as the skies slowly started to show perfect scattered clouds. Walking up the beach in the blue hour I turned to my fellow tog and said “this is going to be good” but I was wrong, it was epic! I have never witnessed such a tremendous costal sunrise.

The surf was up and crashing into the old remains throwing up high plumes of sea spray as the sun backlit them, the clouds were biblical and mood was electric. Running around from composition to composition like a kid in a sweet shop eventually stumbled on this composition and knew it was a winner even before the tripod had hit the ground. Shot on my Canon 5DSR on an EF 16-35mm f/4L lens zoomed out to16mm at f11. I had to lower the ISO to 200 to try and capture the sea spray and capture the full dynamic range in one shot, the exposure time ended up being an acceptable 1/160th of a sec. No filters or polarisers and just one shot edited in LR, PS and Luminar. This is what landscape photography is all about, a morning I will never forget.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now