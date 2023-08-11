Stazione Tiburtina, Rome, Italy

I was waiting for a taxi to go back home when I noticed the moon standing over the city. I checked the situation and chose an abstract-like composition while preserving all the scene's elements. The colours were not crucial in the composition and were distracted from reading the geometries.

The lines in the image look like slings for the moon, suspended over the city like a giant ball.

I had only my RX100 at my disposal at that moment, but the small compact camera demonstrated its power and quality. Not always; a FF is needed!

