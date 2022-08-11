Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In 2020 the most visited national park in the US was not the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone or Yosemite. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, with four times as many visitors as the Grand Canyon and nearly three times as many as runner-ups Zion and Yellowstone, took the prize. Native American Cherokee named the land Shaconage, which translates to “place of the blue smoke.” The almost ever-present white blue mist that hovers over the mountains and valleys comes from aerosols emitted by the trees in this half million acre park. Water vapor condenses on these aerosols producing the mist.

The southern Appalachian mountains’ oak and hickory forests mostly turn yellow and orange in autumn compared to the more reddish maples of New England. Sunrise this morning at Deep Creek Valley Overlook was a non-event, so I turned my attention to compressed landscapes. The very old Appalachian Mountains have been worn down over millennia to a series of rounded forested shapes. Repetition is an element of design in both landscape architecture and composition in landscape photography. It’s quite effective at leading the eye into a scene as well as conveying depth. The mist hanging over the hillsides also helps separate the foreground tree from the scene’s background. Minimal processing in Lightroom was applied, primarily a gradient filter to bring the mist and background brightness into balance with the land.

Both spring (wildflowers, rhododendrons) and fall are great times to visit this park, but I would avoid summer’s crush of tourists. The majority of visitors stay in Gatlinburg, which is near the Roaring Fork Motor Trail. At the opposite end of the park from Gatlinburg is Cherokee. Half way in between is Clingman’s Dome, the highest peak in the park at 6643 feet (2025 m).

