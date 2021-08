Weser River Bank, Weyhe, Lower Saxony, Germany

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

On my way to another location I discovered this beautiful place by accident. Completely overgrown with wild purple flowers in the soft light of a dreamy sunrise it was simply stunning. At that time the battery of my Sony camera died and I packed another dead one instead of the charged one.... luckily I had my Smartphone with me so at least I was able to capture this special moment and the beautiful scenery. Lesson learned, now I double-check if my batteries are charged before I pack them in my bag...

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

