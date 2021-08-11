Millington Pastures, East Yorkshire, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The Yorkshire Wolds are a little known area of chalk upland in east Yorkshire characterised by these sweeping, glacial valleys which make fascinating interconnected shapes. On this particular summer’s day we were driving through Millington Dale, when this sweeping valley with its swathes of wild flowers caught my eye. I parked the car and climbed a little way up the valley side to give me a bird’s eye view of the valley as it swept away from me. I set my tripod relatively low to the ground to fill the frame with the flowers and used a wide angle lens to capture the full sweep of the valley.

