The Seven Years Lakes, Randbol, Southern Jutland, Denmark

The Seven Years Lakes near Randbøl in Denmark is a unique area where temporary lakes occasionally form when the groundwater level is higher than normal.

This happened here in the spring/summer of 2024, so I visited the area in the early morning with fog and mist in the air. The conditions were perfect, and I managed to capture this lovely lone tree out in one of the lakes with mist and fog, giving the photo both depth and atmosphere.

The name Seven Years Lakes comes from the obvious fact that the lakes are temporary and sometimes occur only with years between them.

It's located in the southern part of Jutland, Denmark, near the towns of Billund and Randbøl.

