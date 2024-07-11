    Search
    Saint Mary Lake, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA
    By Chuck Robinson

    While visiting Glacier National Park with a group of friends, we came upon this small overlook on Saint Mary Lake. The sky was a little cloudy, so a colorful sunset was doubtful.

    With the winds blowing 40-50 mph, I used what Mother Nature was going to give me. I set my tripod about a foot from the ground to reduce camera shake and put on a 10-stop ND filter. This enabled me to capture the fast-moving clouds at 25 seconds. With this slow shutter speed, I was able to use the streaking clouds as natural leading lines toward the old gnarly tree.

    As I patiently waited for the setting sun, a hole in the clouds developed, allowing a couple of sunbeams to poke through and illuminate the mountains.


