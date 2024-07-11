Saint Mary Lake, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

While visiting Glacier National Park with a group of friends, we came upon this small overlook on Saint Mary Lake. The sky was a little cloudy, so a colorful sunset was doubtful.
With the winds blowing 40-50 mph, I used what Mother Nature was going to give me. I set my tripod about a foot from the ground to reduce camera shake and put on a 10-stop ND filter. This enabled me to capture the fast-moving clouds at 25 seconds. With this slow shutter speed, I was able to use the streaking clouds as natural leading lines toward the old gnarly tree.
As I patiently waited for the setting sun, a hole in the clouds developed, allowing a couple of sunbeams to poke through and illuminate the mountains.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers
• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor