Saint Mary Lake, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

While visiting Glacier National Park with a group of friends, we came upon this small overlook on Saint Mary Lake. The sky was a little cloudy, so a colorful sunset was doubtful.

With the winds blowing 40-50 mph, I used what Mother Nature was going to give me. I set my tripod about a foot from the ground to reduce camera shake and put on a 10-stop ND filter. This enabled me to capture the fast-moving clouds at 25 seconds. With this slow shutter speed, I was able to use the streaking clouds as natural leading lines toward the old gnarly tree.

As I patiently waited for the setting sun, a hole in the clouds developed, allowing a couple of sunbeams to poke through and illuminate the mountains.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now