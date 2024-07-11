Lone Oak, Highway 120, Northern California, USA

I was heading South on Highway 120 at dawn in the Spring of 2013, on my way to the North entrance of Yosemite National Park, when I encountered this scene of a lone Oak with a couple of range cows hanging out under it. Subjectively, it just seemed dramatic.

While my intention was to shoot the park, this shot seemed nice enough that I included it in the day reel of my shots in the park itself. Somewhere along the line, a notable interior designer encountered it, printed it, and the shot ended up permanently displayed at a major public venue in Sonora, California.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now