Lake Taupo, New Zealand

A short, cold morning walk leads to a secluded beach on the side of the vast Lake Taupo. Hidden from the view of the road and the hundreds of drivers passing by, a lone tree stands sentinel to the few houses that can see it out in New Zealand's largest lake. A filled-in caldera of a super volcano, there are many special views surrounding its 190km perimeter.

