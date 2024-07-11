Great Island Common, New Castle, New Hampshire, USA

New Hampshire has a very short coastline that measures between 13 and 18 miles long, depending on how it's measured. It is the shortest coastline of any US state that is not landlocked. The Seacoast Region, which stretches from New Hampshire's border with Massachusetts to its border with Maine, is only 13 miles long at its narrowest point. Although small in comparison with all other coastal states, it still offers hotspots along the way.

The Great Island Common is a local park in New Castle, New Hampshire, which is comprised of 32 acres of seaside green space and a beach. The park also includes one of the most iconic trees in New Hampshire, in view of Whaleback Lighthouse and the historic Wood Island Lifesaving Station, both located on the coast off Kittery Point, Maine. Whaleback Lighthouse is visible to the left of the tree, and the Isles of Shoals is far away to the right. The Isles of Shoals are a group of nine small and rocky islands layered with history. Archaeological excavations suggest landfall between 800 and 1200 on these islands.

I took the photo at sunrise in December, with stupendous clouds coloring the sky as the sun neared the horizon. It was already winter here, but there was still no sign of snow on the coast, so it almost looked like a summer morning if it hadn't been for the chill in the air. I took a short exposure to the sky and foreground and a 30-second exposure to smooth the ripples on the water's surface. The two photos were then blended in post-processing.

