South of Spokane, Washington, USA

While on a family vacation, we were travelling from Seattle to Glacier National Park, and my daughters wanted to visit a stud farm south of Spokane, WA, and as we neared the place, the scenery was striking. Rolling countryside, sunny skies, scattered clouds, green and yellow crops, striking views. So when we arrived at the stud farm, I left them and went photo hunting for about 30-45 minutes. I saw this scene on the left side of the road, so I pulled over, took the camera and took several shots, with this being my favourite.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now