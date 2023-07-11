Mount Rainier National Park, Ashford, King County, Washington State, USA

I visited one of my favorite tarns in MRNP after confirming it had melted out and sunrise the next day could possibly be photogenic. Having made a timelapse of the night's weather and set up my camp, I readied myself for the morning and, hopefully, some good skies. I awoke to a cloud inversion covering the valley below and layers of clouds dancing around the mountain's base. These caught morning light and made for an excellent minimalist composition.

