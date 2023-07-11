    Search
    Hazy Sunset Inner Farne, Northumberland, England
    By David Hawkins

    While on holiday at Beadnell in Northumberland during June this year, I would regularly go to view the sunset from a rock outcrop which looks across to the Farne Islands. This particular evening around 9:30 pm, it was quite misty, so it gave this dreamy appearance. The view takes in the inner Farne Island with its lighthouse. I have included a large amount of sky to show the fantastic range of colours in the sunset that evening. I particularly like the colour of the sea, which compliments the sky.

