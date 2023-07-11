Cumberland Island, GA, USA

It has taken handheld on a pleasant late afternoon in March of 2011, standing on the dock, facing the mainland while waiting for the ferry to take us back to Fernandina Beach. That day, the water was unusually smooth, making for a very minimal composition. The camera was my first micro 4/3 body -- a Panasonic GF-1 with a 20mm pancake lens. The compact and lightweight GF-1 was revolutionary when it was first released in 2009, although its paltry 12-megapixel sensor seems crude by modern standards. The image was only slightly processed from the original raw file.

Cumberland Island is located a short distance off the Atlantic coast near the border between the states of Georgia and Florida. It makes for a marvellous location for photography since most of the island is now preserved by the national park service in a more or less natural state, with endless pristine beaches, live oak and palmetto woodlands, salt marshes, boardwalks, and sand dunes as well as historical sites and mansions in various states of decay related to the Carnegie family as well as early plantations and farming communities. Wild horses, many shore birds, alligators, armadillos, bobcats, wild pigs, and many other forms of wildlife exist.

If you want to visit, there is an affordable, primitive campsite operated by the park service and a first-class but somewhat expensive private inn. Cumberland Island is usually very hot in the summer and can be cold in mid-winter, but generally very pleasant to visit in early spring or late fall. Public access is by ferry from the mainland, and there is also a private grass airfield.

