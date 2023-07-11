Barbed Wire, Longueira, Alentejo, Portugal

I had left the house to photograph the sunset in a rural area and was walking along a dirt road, just enjoying the silence in the countryside. The road was separated from a property by this common fence, and a few stalks were swaying in the breeze. I noticed that some of these stalks were taller than others, reaching the height of the wire. Stopping for a while and looking around, I started thinking about the potential of this simple scene by the side of the road. Given that my plan was to photograph the sunset, I had with me only the 70-300mm lens; luckily, this lens features a valuable close-up focus capacity. I crouched in the middle of the path and experimented with different focal lengths. I decided to frame the plant between the top and bottom strands of barbed wire to convey a feeling of imprisonment. Once I had the concept, it was easy to take the photo. I chose an aperture of f/8, which I know is optimal in this zoom lens, and focused on the stalk. I like the contrast between the plant's fragility and the metal's hardness, almost an analogue for many situations in our lives. The sky was overcast, which also helped achieve a lower contrast and smoother image rendition. I then continued walking along the path to take the originally planned sunset photos, but at the end of the day, it was this unexpected and unplanned image that I was the happiest with.

