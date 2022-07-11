Joshua Tree National Park, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Joshua Tree National Park in southern California sits on the boundary of the Mojave Desert and the lower Colorado Desert. Like Glacier National Park and its glaciers, Joshua Tree will likely lose its namesake trees to climate change in the coming decades. Even under the most optimistic modeling, 80% of them will probably disappear. Indeed many landscapes we thought of as permanent, at least on a human time scale, are disappearing before our eyes. While the park lacks the instantly recognized features of other national parks such as El Capitan and Half Dome in Yosemite, it does contain a number of more intimate scenes such as those around the Jumbo Rocks campground.

Having scouted the location the previous evening, I had an idea of where I wanted to be for sunrise. Staying in Twentynine Palms necessitated an early rising, and we arrived in the predawn darkness. I made my way up the boulder pile aware that the campground was off to my side but in the general direction of the rising sun. I fired off a few test shots in the dark and then realized the campground was in my composition. Finally I found a spot with some near field boulders and no campground features in the frame. As the sun approached the horizon, I was treated to an inspiring display of crepuscular rays. Incredibly fortunate to have captured this moment on my first sunrise in the park, I scrambled down the hill and headed off to a couple of other spots I found the night before the light turned harsh.

We visited in early spring. While it got quite warm midday, most of the time it was quite pleasant. As an added bonus, the Joshua Trees were blooming.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now