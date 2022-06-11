    Search
    Pancake Rocks, Punakaiki, New Zealand
    By Spyros Giannakis

    I was always intimidated by the idea of solo travelling (and slightly jealous of those who could pull it off). In 2017 I was dealing with a rough (professional) experience and so decided it was either now or never: I packed and left solo for New Zealand and Australia for a couple of months.

    This photo was taken with a phone (yes, I didn't have any other camera with me on that trip) on the South island while going south from the port of Picton. I had a few more hours of driving ahead but the sunset was just too good to not stop. I didn't even know the name of the place (turned out there is a lookout there too) - I simply stopped and took photos until it was too dark to see anymore.

    PS: I am not a photographer and have never owned a "professional" camera - I just wanted to share this photo in the hopes that more people would go out there and capture memories, without feeling they need the most expensive lens to do so 🙂

