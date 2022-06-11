Glacier Lagoon, Oraefi, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Many who have been to Iceland and its famous glacier lagoon knows how impressive it is. But those who have spent time around the area will know that those impressive conditions are not too often to come by as sometimes the lagoon is all but empty with just few relatively unimpressive ice pieces floating around.

The angle chosen for this composition is turned away from the main glacier view to concentrate on the overall ethereal sunset conditions of that evening with the sky/clouds and its reflection being the main characters creating the main atmosphere and leading to the silhouetted mountains in the background.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

