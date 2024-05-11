Bandon Beach, Bandon, Oregon, USA

Sea stacks stacked all the way to the horizon on one of my favorite Oregon beaches. After a long night of long exposures and light painting, I decided to wait a little longer to see what happened at sunrise. As the soft colors began to light the coastline, I found a vantage where I could fit as many sea stacks in my frame as possible.

I chose a very low ISO, closed the aperture way down, and used a 10-stop ND filter to take a long exposure and blur the waves that washed in the foreground so as not to distract from the rocks I wanted to focus on.

