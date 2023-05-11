Yosemite National Park, California, USA

Such a beautiful feeling being able to watch and experience Yosemite Valley mist burning off by the morning sun, this past Sunday. The mist was swirling around the valley and changing all the time. The subjects that emerged from the mist were concealed by it moments later. Then the sun rays appeared through the mist. It was so exciting!

I came back again a day later, hoping to see more of it, but there was none.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now