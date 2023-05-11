Red Wing, Minnesota, USA

Autumn in Minnesota is a beautiful place to be. The autumn colors vary yearly depending on the rain, sunshine and temperatures throughout the spring, summer and fall. In addition, with the changing temperatures, the weather is very unpredictable. It is common to wake up to fog covering the landscape in the autumn.

Last autumn, I got up early to take photos in southeastern Minnesota. I went to an area known for its beautiful bluffs, sometimes referred to as Bluff Country. The Mississippi River runs through Bluff Country. This area was formed hundreds of years ago when glacial meltwater carved the deep valleys and limestone bluffs of Bluff Country, leaving gentle rivers and streams flowing between high wooded bluffs.

The morning I took this photo, there was fog covering the bluffs. I was excited when the sun peaked through the fog-covered bluffs.

