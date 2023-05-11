Nicklheim, Chiemgau, Bavaria, Germany

For the preparation of monography, I was travelling to the southeast of Bavaria, the area called Chiemgau, where very large renaturation moorland can be found. The weather forecast looked promising, and already in the afternoon after arrival, I checked the location for a good view of the sunrise colors the next morning. Since it was February, fortunately, nobody was there, and I could stand up only at 6 am, not earlier. Luckily, a little bit of fog was there, and not too cloudy to get some nice colors over the water.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now