    Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, California, USA

    By Arvind Rangarajan

    Golden Gate Bridge is one of my favorite spots in the bay area. I have taken many pictures of the great bridge over the years, yet I get a different look every time. This one was taken on a day when the fog and mist covered the bridge, giving it a dreamy, moody look. I drove to the bridge looking for my next great picture and saw the fog and mist coming down. Instantly I wanted to capture it, but as luck would have it, I missed the exit and had to drive all the way back to make a U-turn, all the time being worried if the fog would go away. Luckily, It stayed until I got back to get the picture.

