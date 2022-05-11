Lucka, Roznava, Slovakia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The church was built on a hill in the 13th century. Later it was fortified with stone wall and watchtower during the operation of John Jiskra of Brandýs. The church was transformed into a military fortress controlling the valley of the Čremošná creek, through which one of the medieval roads led. Even in the early 20th century, it still served worship - until it burned down during World War I. Believers built a new church in the village in 1926 and the old one remained abandoned. The ruin of the fortified church is registered as a cultural monument and after preservation, it is in a relatively good condition. Classical music concerts take place here, but the widespread use of the ruins is prevented by the fact that it is not connected to the electrical power network.

