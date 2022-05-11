Lost in Venice, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

You can find unlimited opportunities to take photographs when you just wander around Venice. Actually, wandering around and getting lost is how I found this image of three arched windows with a balcony. It was the color, symmetry and simplicity that caught my attention. I had to smile when I remembered that the word “balcony” originated in Italy and this type of balcony is known as a Juliette Balcony. I could just imagine several young suitors looking up and trying to woo the favor of some beauty standing at the balcony. Being in one of the most romantic cities in the world, I felt compelled to take a photograph of such a quintessential representation of hope and love.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

