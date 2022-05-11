Arches National Park, Moab, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This image of Double Arch in Arches National Park was taken during the month of January, prior to the directive against light painting in the park. It is a good time to visit Arches because there are few visitors or photographers. This is one of my favorite arches in the park because of the amazing shape and size. The first time I visited this arch was at night but didn't really comprehend the immensity of it until I directed my headlamp upward, saw the top of the arch and was blown away by the towering rock above me Photographing it during the day is amazing, but at night, there is a whole new level of beauty and scale; if you go to this park, do not pass on Double Arch; it is an easy walk from the parking lot nearby.

