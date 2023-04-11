Punta Sorapiss, Lago di Misurina, Dolomites, Italy

This was an impromptu trip to the Italian Dolomites. We stayed in the Pizzeria immediately behind where this photograph was taken. It became our evening routine to take a stroll around the lake. On one evening, the fog started to roll in, and I was presented with this view.

I didn't have my tripod with me, so it was a high-ISO handheld capture.

