Platte River, Kearney, Nebraska, USA

Squall Line! - Founded on the great Plaines of Nebraska, along the Platte River is the little town of Kearney. We were camped along a wide stretch of the river on a warm and humid but beautiful late spring afternoon.

As the sun began to sink on the horizon, I watched heavy moisture-laden thunderstorms from the south quickly darken the sky with cloud-borne lightning cracking across the clouds.

I had to crash set up the tripod and camera on the water’s edge to find a composition that best captured the energy I was witnessing. Then, with enough light left in the sky, I set aperture priority mode and timed it to run a hundred shots to try and capture the moody weather while I went back in our trailer to watch the show from some cover safely. A bit of plastic wrap secured around the camera and a lens hood gave enough protection from the occasional pelting rain.

By the time real wind and heavier rain began falling, it was time to retrieve the camera with plenty of exposures to pick from. Almost as quickly as the weather spun up, the squall blew over and headed north, giving us a clear evening. I felt one of the shots - "Squall Line"- correctly captured the light to reflect the emotion and serious mood of a Nebraska evening thunderstorm.

This image was post-processed in Lightroom, especially to lift some shadows cast from a very dark sky. The 13 Sec. exposure captures the flowing motion of vigorous energy transiting the sky during this event. Thanks for looking!

