Multnomah Falls, Columbia River Gorge, Oregon, USA

I have photographed Multnomah Falls a few times. So, I revisited this location; while the weather was not the greatest, it was cold and foggy. However, the foggy condition was perfect for this waterfall.

I wanted to try something different, so I opted for a vertical panorama. I found a suitable composition and checked how many frames I needed to create the picture. I came up with a combination of 6 horizontal frames.

The result was so much better; the sharpness of the whole scene made a significant difference. The moody condition of the fog really helps out on the top, where usually the sky is a bit overexposed. The fog helped to create a perfect exposure and gave a moody look to the scene. This is the best of the Multnomah Falls I got so far.

