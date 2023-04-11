Gleninchaquin, Co Kerry, Ireland

Located in the rugged Kerry landscape sits Gleninchaquin Park, with its waterfalls, loughs, hiking trails, and the ruins of a mid-19th century famine house, a stark reminder of the famine which caused so many to die and emigrate worldwide.

As with many days in Ireland, you never know what you’ll get with the weather, so you pack for everything. It’s a good thing I did pack my rain gear on this trip as it was going from sunny to cloudy to rainy constantly as I explored this fantastic park and set of ruins.

From the vantage point by the ruins, the vast array of types of la escapes in such a small area was apparent, as well as being able to tell when the next break in the storm would be…. Or when the next storm would be overhead. It’s an easy trail to get to this point if you’re in moderate shape to hike up and down mountain trails, but be mindful of the sheep because this is all an open range.

