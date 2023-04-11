Bernina, Canton of Graubuenden, Switzerland

My project is called "Essence of Me" and consists of six single independent photographs. In the series, the core of my essence existing at the time of shooting is gradually peeled out: the light on special parts of the subject that magically attracted me. The single photographs express the energy felt between the subject and me.

The mystical and electrifying power of the light on individual spots in all the photographs contrasts strongly with less substantial areas of light. The contrasting totality of the light in each picture is pure energy that constantly captures me

