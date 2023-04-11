Arches NP, Utah, USA

On a foggy winter weekend morning here in Moab, I was sleepily compelled to dress, gather gear and head for the local park, which happens to be Arches NP. There are no lines of cars at this time of year.

On this morning, there seemed to be no one else in the park. The fog lay low, and I drove to a place where I knew that if I hiked back up among the towering tiers of stone I might find something to my liking. I was not disappointed. There were several keepers.

I like the tree and stone forms being held by the bluish fog. I made another exposure where the tree and rock were separately surrounded by fog, but I preferred this. It was pretty cold, and I later enhanced the blue just a bit, to say that. The sun was also trying to peek through, tingling the stone with a bit of rose – no need to enhance it.

I spent about 15 more minutes in the area before the fog dissipated. There were still more images to make, but this remains a favourite of that cold winter morning in my big backyard.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now