Yosemite Falls, Yosemite Valley, California, USA

Yosemite Falls is a magnificent waterfall dropping a total of 2,425 feet (739 m) from the top of the upper fall to the base of the lower fall. Yosemite Falls is made up of three separate falls: Upper Yosemite Fall (1,430 feet), the middle cascades (675 feet), and Lower Yosemite Fall (320 feet) creating one of the world’s highest cataracts and the highest in North America.

Located in Yosemite National Park in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California, the falls are a major draw in the park, especially in late spring when the water flow is at its peak. Look for roaring runoff April through June. You can see Yosemite Falls from numerous places around Yosemite Valley, especially around Yosemite Village and Yosemite Valley Lodge. Yosemite Creek emerges from the base of the Lower Fall and flows into the Merced River nearby.

This photo of the upper fall was captured on an early November morning when the runoff was nominal but with the slight breeze was providing a kaleidoscopic rainbow to photograph. I used a circular polarizer to enhance the colors and to minimize the brighter reflections of the granite wall.

If you are up to it, a steep climb to the west of the fall is well rewarded with close-up views of Upper Yosemite Fall and distant views of Half Dome and other Sierra Nevada Mountain peaks. Along the hike, enjoy a bird's eye view of Yosemite Valley's meadows and the meandering Merced River. There is so much grandeur, scenery, and jaw-dropping awe, that it’s a world-class experience.

