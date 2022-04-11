Vratsa From Milin Kamak, Bulgaria

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
I took the picture at the spring of 2019. Me and a friend climbed to this peak called Milin Kamak near Vratsa. There is a monument there, a interesting foreground objects and a nice view to the west. So we decided to try a sunset. The view to the fields on the north-west was nice and clear. Half an hour before the sunset in the begining of "Golden hour" I decided to try some frames with my long lens at these distant fields.
Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes
Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor