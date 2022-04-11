Off Miami Coast, Florida, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

My wife and I had just left for a weeks cruise out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida a few weeks ago. We were up on deck watching the sun setting as we were heading south past Miami, Florida. To the west was a thunderstorm and grabbed my camera to take an image. I then noticed the skyline of Miami. Since my wife and I are both native Miamian's, we were amazed at how much the skyline had changed since we were kids. When we were younger, the highest building was the courthouse which is now dwarfed by the 80+ story buildings. It's not easy to see, but many more buildings are rising to add to our beautiful skyline!!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now